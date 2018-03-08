New Palam Vihar residents ask discom to replace old transformers, cables

The residents of New Palam Vihar have alleged that the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) has not replaced old and outdated transformers and cables to fix the problem of frequent power cuts in the area that has been hassling residents for the past several years.

The residents have held protests thrice in as many months outside the local office of the DHBVN following that the officials had assured them that they will improve the infrastructure.

Residents said they suffer through power outages ranging three to four hours daily and most of them are a result of cable bursts and transformer breakdowns.

“After we protested in January and February, the DHBVN officials just repaired the cable at places to minimise short circuits and cable faults. No doubt power cuts have been reduced since then but we want a permanent solution. Cable bursts and transformer malfunctions continue to happen and they need to be replaced. In our memorandum to the DHBVN officials on February 5, we demanded the replacement of all transformers installed eight years ago as they are of low capacity,” Bir Singh, a resident, said, adding that residents will again protest after March 15.

Lokesh Sharma, a resident, said, “There are more than 50 transformers in New Palam Vihar which were installed by the DHBVN seven to eight years ago, under a project funded by World Bank. All transformers are of low capacity and now they are prone to catch fire when the load increases in summer. During the rains, short-circuits increase and lead to power cuts.”

The residents have also demanded that the DHBVN check power pilferage in the area.

Azad Kataria, a resident, said, “The DHBVN has failed to check instances of power theft that put an extra load on transformers and cables leading to short-circuits. We, the consumers of DHBVN, pay bills on time but we suffer from power cuts the most. Why should we suffer for the fault of the DHBVN officials? We want proper supply and we will not tolerate faults of the DHBVN this summer.”

Sanjiv Chopra, chief engineer, DHBVN, said, “We have assigned our staff to improve the situation and there will be no problems this summer.