Throwing stone at stray dog proves fatal for man, stabbed to death

Throwing a stone at a stray dog proved fatal for a 26-year-old man, who was allegedly stabbed in the ensuing scuffle that led to his death on Monday night near the Indian Oil petrol pump in Sector 46.

Immediately after the incident, the victim, identified as Vinod Yadav, was taken to civil hospital by his friend, where doctors declared him brought dead. A case of murder was registered against two persons at Sadar police station.

The accused have been identified as Bholu and Chetan, both residents of Jharsa village near Sector 39. The police said that both the accused were still at large and raids were being conducted to arrest them.

The incident happened around 1:00am on Monday night when Yadav and his three colleagues, who stay in Sector 38 in a rented accommodation, were returning home.

“When the four men reached the petrol pump, a stray dog started barking at them aggressively. The victim and his friends tried to shoo it away. The victim threw a stone at the dog, after which Bholu walked up to him and started arguing with him and his friends,” said ASI Mangal Sharma, who is investigating the case.

Bholu apparently told Yadav that the dog was part of his family and the heated argument turned into a scuffle with both sides abusing each other and ending up in fisticuffs.

In the meantime, Bholu was joined by his friend Chetan, also from Jharsa, who suddenly took out a knife and struck Yadav in his stomach. “The knife cut his innards in a single blow and he collapsed.Both the accused then fled the spot,” said Sharma.

Yadav hailed from Motihari district in Bihar. His body was handed over to his family members after the postmortem examination.