1 dead, three injured after wall of water tank collapses in Gurugram

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 07:43 IST

A 30-year-old man died after the wall of a hodi (water tank) collapsed on him at a house in Sector 83 on Monday morning. The police said that three other men were injured during the incident and are undergoing treatment at Rockland hospital in IMT Manesar.

According to the police, Kirpal, the deceased, was a native of Chamoli, Uttarakhand. He worked at a restaurant in the city. The police said that he used to live at the house with three other victims on rent.

The incident took place on Monday around 10.30am, when the victims were taking a bath next to the water tank.

Lal Singh, sub-inspector (SI), Vatika police post, said, “The tank was constructed of bricks. When the four men were taking a bath, one of the walls collapsed on them. The local residents rushed to the spot and rescued them.” He added that the wall was around six-feet tall and four-feet wide, adding that the residents were able to remove the wall quickly as it was not too heavy.

The police said that the post-mortem examination of the deceased will be conducted on Tuesday.

“We have registered a case against the owner of the house. He is yet to be arrested. The police are investigating the matter,” Singh added.

A case was registered against the owner under sections 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304-A (death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Vatika police post on Monday, said the police.

On July 23, two labourers, a woman and her mother, had died when a mound of earth collapsed on them at an under-construction house in Bas Kushla village. The police had said that they had to remove the mud by using an earthmover machine at the spot, and, with the help of others at the site, rushed the duo to a hospital, where they were declared dead on arrival. The police had identified the deceased as Anjali Rajput (25) and her mother, Ramkali (55), of Mahoba in Uttar Pradesh.

First Published: Sep 03, 2019 07:43 IST