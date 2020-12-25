e-paper
12 tons of wet waste lifted on Zero Waste Day

12 tons of wet waste lifted on Zero Waste Day

gurugram Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 23:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Around 12 tons of wet waste was lifted from across the city on Zero Waste Day by Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) officials, a release issued by the civic body on Friday stated.

Earlier this month, the MCG had decided to observe December 25 as Zero Waste Day, the first such occasion in the city. Under this initiative MCG officials only lift wet waste from households for a single day while dry waste is lifted from the subsequent day onwards.

Any waste that can be decomposed such as vegetable or fruit peels is classified as wet waste.

The rationale behind Zero Waste Day is to popularise the system of waste segregation among residents.

“Prior to observing Zero Waste Day, the MCG had spread awareness among residents about waste segregation and trained our staff to strictly lift wet waste from households. Our first ever trial has been successful and more than 12 tons of wet waste has been collected from all points in the city and dumped at the compost plant on Darbaripur Road. The wet waste will be used for preparing manure and used in horticulture works,” said Dheeraj Kumar, joint commissioner, Swachh Bharat Mission, MCG.

MCG officials further said that they are now considering observing Zero Waste Day on a monthly basis.

