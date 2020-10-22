14 societies to get genset exemption

gurugram

Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 23:13 IST

At least 14 residential societies that are reliant on diesel generator (DG) sets for electricity are likely to get exemptions till November 30 from the ban imposed by the Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority (Epca).

Senior state officials privy to the matter, however, said the chief minister will take a call on the deadline on Friday. Based on the meeting, final reports will be submitted to Epca. DG sets are banned under the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) implemented from October 15 to tackle air pollution levels during winter.

Earlier this week, Epca chairman Bhure Lal directed the Haryana power department to submit a comprehensive affidavit on power supply to societies still reliant on diesel gensets. Epca also asked the Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited (HVPNL) to fix a time frame for setting up power connections to such residential societies.

On Thursday, environmentalist Sunita Narain, an Epca member, said, “Epca has received communication from Haryana government that they are finalising deadlines and getting affidavits from builders. Chief minister has called for a meeting on Friday to finalise the deadline, which will be given to Epca.”

At present, 17 societies in Gurugram are dependent upon DG sets, out of which 14 are in the list for getting exemptions.

Trilok Chand Gupta, additional chief secretary, power, who is also the chairman of HVPNL, said, “At least 14 societies have given detailed reports with charts explaining the reasons for the delay in the connection and the final deadline sought by them to set up the electricity infrastructure. Some have sought two weeks’ time or months’ time. The department has planned to go for November 30 as the final deadline for these residential societies.”

He said that in affidavits, developers have given four to five different timelines to reach to the final process of electricity connection. “They have to apply for a tender, submit bank guarantee, land and facility to set up the power sub-station to finally switch from DG set to regular connection. Based on their reports, the department has planned to go with November 30 as the deadline, which will be finally confirmed by the chief minister tomorrow (on Friday),” said Gupta.

According to him, three builders have not submitted deadlines, citing fund deficiency for setting up electricity infrastructure. “From December 1, residents living in these societies will have to bear the brunt as they won’t be allowed to run diesel gensets,” said Gupta.

He said that until last year, there were problems on the part of the distribution company, which have been resolved this year. “From 80 residential societies running on DG sets in 2019, the number this time has come down to 14. The state, at present, has surplus power of 4000 Megawatt (MW). Nearly 8000 MW is being transmitted by the HVPNL,” Gupta said.

As reported by the HT earlier, this is the fourth consecutive year that Gurugram is likely to get an exemption.