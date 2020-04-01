145 cases registered, 202 arrested in Gurugram for violating nationwide lockdown

gurugram

Updated: Apr 01, 2020 22:25 IST

Police on Wednesday said they registered 145 cases and arrested 202 people between March 22 and March 31 for violating lockdown orders imposed to curb the coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak.

According to the data provided by Gurugram Police, the cases were filed under Section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. Police have also issued penalties to 2,730 vehicles and impounded 772 of them for similar violations.

Subhash Boken, spokesperson, Gurugram Police, said, “Necessary steps were taken against those who violated lockdown orders which were announced as a deterrent against the spread of the coronavirus. We appeal to the people to follow the rules of the lockdown diligently. Police officials are posted at necessary spots with all resources to help people, especially the poor.”

Gurugram Police had earlier formed a special task force (STF) which includes 120 police officials who are posted at sites where the patients of coronavirus are being isolated or quarantined.

Meanwhile, traffic police on Tuesday issued an order allowing accountants and clerical staff of private firms in Gurugram to go to their respective offices. The officials said that the step was taken to make sure that office employees receive their salaries on time.