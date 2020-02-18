15-year-old girl raped by brother-in-law in Sohna

gurugram

Updated: Feb 18, 2020 19:51 IST

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her brother-in-law in Sohna on Sunday night. The police said the man lured the girl by offering to buy her a mobile phone and then took her to a secluded area, where he sexually assaulted her.

According to the police, the incident took place on Sunday when the girl told her mother that she was going to her brother-in-law’s house since he had promised to purchase a phone, on an instalment basis, for her. The girl’s mother told the police that around 6.30pm, she allowed her daughter to visit the man’s house as they had been acquainted for several years.

In the police complaint, the girl’s mother said that the accused man first told her daughter to wait at his house. “He told her that his friend would be bringing an ID, which was required to purchase the phone. A few minutes later, he said that they need to visit his friend’s house in a village in Sohna. They got on his motorcycle and left. He stopped his motorcycle in a secluded area and pushed her on the road. He then raped her and when she started yelling, he gagged her and threatened to kill her,” she said in the FIR.

The police said that according to the girl’s mother, the man threatened to ‘cut her into pieces’ if she resisted the assault. Around 8.30pm, after raping her, he dropped her near Bhondsi and, the girl walked to her house and narrated her ordeal with her mother.

A police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said the girl’s mother lodged a police complaint on Monday, following which a case was registered. “The suspect is yet to be arrested,” said the police official.

A case was registered against him under sections 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) and 17 (punishment for abetment) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at Sadar Sohna police station on Tuesday.