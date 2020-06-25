35-year-old man stabbed to death in Gwal Pahari; friend booked for murder

gurugram

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 23:56 IST

A 35-year-old labourer was stabbed to death allegedly by his friend after a drunken brawl in Gwal Pahari area near the Delhi-Gurugram border on Wednesday. The police said the suspect had been booked for murder after an FIR was filed at the DLF Phase-1 police station on Thursday.

According to the police, the victim has been identified as Deshraj Singh, a resident of village Maandi in Fatehpur Beri, Delhi. According to the police, the incident was reported at 9.05pm to the police by the victim’s brother, Rahul Singh.

Singh alleged in the police complaint that his brother Deshraj’s friend, Saurabh, had taken him to Gwal Pahari to have drinks around 4pm on Wednesday.

“Deshraj and Saurabh often drank together and the latter has been visiting our house for several years. On the day of the incident, as I was taking a stroll, I saw them leaving the house. After my brother did not return till 8pm, I went out to look for him and found him lying unconscious near a non-motorable road in Gwal Pahari. He was severely bleeding and had been stabbed in the chest,” said Singh in the FIR, adding that he suspected that Saurabh had killed him with a knife.

Deshraj Singh was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The police said that initial probe had revealed that Deshraj and Saurabh had purchased liquor from a store in Gwal Pahari and after the first round of drinking, they had returned to the same liquor vend. A police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said, “At the liquor vend, they had a minor tiff while purchasing liquor. Deshraj allegedly assaulted Saurabh, following which the former returned to their drinking spot. A few minutes later, Saurabh allegedly attacked him with a knife and stabbed him,” the police official said, adding that a police team had detained Saurabh for questioning.

A case was registered against the suspect under Section 302 (punishment for murder) of Indian Penal Code(IPC) at DLF Phase-1 police station on Thursday, said the police.