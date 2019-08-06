38-year-old arrested in Gurugram for sexually assaulting teenage daughter

gurugram

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 21:42 IST

A 38-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly sexually assaulting his teenage daughter in Sohna, the police said.

According to the police, the victim was alone at home on Monday morning with her younger sister when her father allegedly touched her inappropriately and tried to sexually assault her. The police said that at the time of the incident, the mother, who was unwell, had gone to the hospital to get medicine.

A case under section 8 (punishment for sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered at Sohna city police station on Monday. The man was arrested on Tuesday morning from his residence, the police said.

Assistant commissioner of police (crime) Shamsher Singh said the girl was playing with her sister when her father asked her to get money from the cupboard. When the girl had taken the money out, the father allegedly groped her and tried to sexually assault her. “The victim got scared and ran away from her father to one of her neighbours’ houses until her mother returned home. The girl narrated the incident to her mother following which they approached the police and lodged a complaint against the father,” he said.

In the complaint filed by the mother, the victim has alleged that her father would often molest her when her mother would not be around and had threatened her to not tell anyone. She also alleged that he would often return home in an inebriated condition, the police said.

“My husband has been torturing my daughter for the last one year and whenever she tried to confide in me he would assault and threaten her. She has told me that he touched her inappropriately when I would be away for work,” the mother stated in the complaint.

The statements were recorded by the duty magistrate under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure on Tuesday, the police said. The suspect will be produced before the court on Wednesday.

First Published: Aug 06, 2019 18:21 IST