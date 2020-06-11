58-year-old inspector is first casualty in Gurugram Police

gurugram

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 22:38 IST

A 58-year-old Haryana Police inspector, posted in Gurugram, succumbed to Covid-19 at a private hospital in Sector 51 on Wednesday night. This is the first Covid-19 related death involving police personnel in the district.

Inspector Pradeep Dagar, who was working with the summon’s branch at the police commissioner’s office in Civil Lines for the past eight months, had been admitted to the private hospital after he suffered a heart attack, the police said on Thursday.

According to the police, Dagar had not been keeping extremely well for the past few years and had also undergone an open-heart surgery last year. “He suffered another heart attack a fortnight ago and was taken to the hospital and underwent two surgeries at the hospital. On June 7, his condition deteriorated and was tested for Covid-19 at a private hospital. His results came back positive on June 8. On Wednesday, he complained of fever and cough,” said, Muhammad Akil, commissioner of police.

Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer, confirmed the death. “The policeman was Covid-19 positive and died due to cardiac arrest.”

Dagar, a Sector 15 resident, was working from home since the lockdown was announced, the police said. They added that he was going to retire on July 31 and was allowed to work from home as he was not keeping well. He is survived by his wife and two sons.

Akil said all police personnel suffering from terminal illnesses are going to be put in quarantine and have been allowed to remain at home unless they are completely fit to resume duties.

At least, 30 Gururgam Police personnel have tested positive for the deadly infection so far.

According to police officials, the rising number of cases has triggered anxiety among the families of police personnel.

“With the help of the health department, we are maintaining data of positive cases and tracing their close contacts. Those visiting containment areas are directed to wear protected gears and to ensure they maintain social distancing at all times. Our department will take all the necessary steps for the well-being of our personnel and their families. We are taking all due precautions and are regularly advising our staff about the safety protocols against the pandemic,” said Akil.