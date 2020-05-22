75-year-old man is second Covid-19 fatality in Gurugram, 10 new cases reported

gurugram

Updated: May 22, 2020 23:09 IST

A 75-year-old man, resident of Rajendra Park in Gurugram, died of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences(PGIMS), in Rohtak Thursday night, health department officials said. This is the second Covid-19 death to be reported from Gurugram so far.

The patient was referred to PGIMS, Rohtak on May 16 after he complained of breathlessness at the Sector 10 Civil Hospital. The deceased was suffering from tuberculosis.

Dr Jaswant Singh Punia, district chief medical officer (CMO), said, “The Covid-19 patient had compromised lungs due to his history of tuberculosis. He complained of breathlessness and was referred to PGIMS on May 16 for tertiary care. He tested Covid-19 positive on May 18 and died on May 21. Samples of eight family members have been collected for testing.”

On Thursday, a 33-year-old man, also a patient of tuberculosis, had succumbed to Covid-19 at PGIMS. The patient, a resident of sector 53, had tested positive for Sars-Cov-2 on May 18 at PGIMS, after he was referred there from the Sector 10 Civil Hospital because of his deteriorating health condition.

Meanwhile, the city on Friday reported 10 new cases of Covid-19 taking the total count of cases to 250. Out of the 10 new cases, five cases are from Patauadi. “Four people are from Dadawas village, who were admitted at Bhora Kalan quarantine centre in Pataudi, tested positive. Also, a high-risk contact in Pataudi is also Covid-19 positive,” Punia said. Earlier this week, Pataudi was de-notified as a containment zone after no new cases were reported in 28 days.

One case each has been reported from Chakkarpur (Sector 28), Kadipur, Sirhol, Dharam Colony (Palam Vihar Extension), and Dundahera. Out of the total Covid- 19 cases, 140 people have been discharged so far. According to the district health bulletin, the two deaths have not taken into account in the district’s tally yet.