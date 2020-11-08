Admissions for vacant UG seats reopened till November 13

gurugram

Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 23:07 IST

The state higher education department has once again opened the centralised admission portal for fresh registrations in undergraduate courses, to fill up vacant seats across colleges. In a directive shared with principals of government colleges and universities on Saturday, the department of higher education said that the centralised admission portal for new registrations and editing of forms will stay open till November 13.

Besides new admissions, students will also be able to update their course subject choices.

The directive, issued by Hemant Verma, deputy director (coordination), higher education department, said that admission of students against vacant seats will take place without any late fee. In case of colleges having vacant seats other than reserved seats, the seats may be converted into open category for admission. Admission against vacant seats will take place from Monday till November 14 through physical counselling. Further, colleges have been directed to refund the admission fee of students who might have cancelled admissions.

Alka Gulati, nodal officer for admissions at Dronacharya Government College, said that the admission portal had been opened again to accept admission forms for vacant seats. “Many colleges have vacant seats that need to be accounted for. In our college, some seats remain vacant across different courses. Colleges had also been receiving requests from those who missed the process earlier. Students who couldn’t apply earlier can do so now,” said Gulati.

Dr Satyamanyu Yadav, principal of Government College in Sector 9, said that the window had been reopened again since many students had not been able to apply earlier, due to pending exams and results in their colleges. “The new registration will take place online followed by physical counselling for students who wish to get admission. The process should get over by November 14 after which classes can be resumed,” said Yadav.

He said that with all formalities expected to get over by mid-November, colleges would start for regular sessions from November 16. Online classes are already taking place in colleges.