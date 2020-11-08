e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 08, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Gurugram / Admissions for vacant UG seats reopened till November 13

Admissions for vacant UG seats reopened till November 13

gurugram Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 23:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

The state higher education department has once again opened the centralised admission portal for fresh registrations in undergraduate courses, to fill up vacant seats across colleges. In a directive shared with principals of government colleges and universities on Saturday, the department of higher education said that the centralised admission portal for new registrations and editing of forms will stay open till November 13.

Besides new admissions, students will also be able to update their course subject choices.

The directive, issued by Hemant Verma, deputy director (coordination), higher education department, said that admission of students against vacant seats will take place without any late fee. In case of colleges having vacant seats other than reserved seats, the seats may be converted into open category for admission. Admission against vacant seats will take place from Monday till November 14 through physical counselling. Further, colleges have been directed to refund the admission fee of students who might have cancelled admissions.

Alka Gulati, nodal officer for admissions at Dronacharya Government College, said that the admission portal had been opened again to accept admission forms for vacant seats. “Many colleges have vacant seats that need to be accounted for. In our college, some seats remain vacant across different courses. Colleges had also been receiving requests from those who missed the process earlier. Students who couldn’t apply earlier can do so now,” said Gulati.

Dr Satyamanyu Yadav, principal of Government College in Sector 9, said that the window had been reopened again since many students had not been able to apply earlier, due to pending exams and results in their colleges. “The new registration will take place online followed by physical counselling for students who wish to get admission. The process should get over by November 14 after which classes can be resumed,” said Yadav.

He said that with all formalities expected to get over by mid-November, colleges would start for regular sessions from November 16. Online classes are already taking place in colleges.

top news
Sonia Gandhi congratulates Biden, admires Harris’ unwavering courage
Sonia Gandhi congratulates Biden, admires Harris’ unwavering courage
Record spike of 7,745 new Covid-19 cases in Delhi, death toll rises to 6,989
Record spike of 7,745 new Covid-19 cases in Delhi, death toll rises to 6,989
Bihar polls: People will send message that jobs, inflation key issues, says P Chidambaram
Bihar polls: People will send message that jobs, inflation key issues, says P Chidambaram
Stoinis, Dhawan steer Delhi Capitals into first IPL final
Stoinis, Dhawan steer Delhi Capitals into first IPL final
India looks to continuity in ties under Biden, experts expect rebalancing in some areas
India looks to continuity in ties under Biden, experts expect rebalancing in some areas
Congress still part of Gupkar Alliance, will fight DDC elections ‘together’: Farooq Abdullah
Congress still part of Gupkar Alliance, will fight DDC elections ‘together’: Farooq Abdullah
Groundwork done, Modi govt set to deal with incoming Biden administration
Groundwork done, Modi govt set to deal with incoming Biden administration
Covid update: Biden picks Indian-American Murthy; Nepal thanks India
Covid update: Biden picks Indian-American Murthy; Nepal thanks India
trending topics
Bihar Exit Polls Result 2020 LiveBihar Election 2020 LiveBihar Assembly Election 2020US Presidential Election 2020Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia’s Covid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In