Army man found hanging in Gurugram at a paying guest house

About a week after he went missing, a 35-year-old man was found hanging from a shower in the bathroom of a guest house in Palam Vihar on Thursday. A preliminary police probe suggested that he allegedly used his shoe laces to hang himself. No suicide note was recovered from the spot, the police said.

Family members of the deceased tracked him down with the help of his bank statement, which showed that the last transaction was done from an ATM in Palam Vihar, police said. The police informed them of his suicide on Thursday when they reached the guest house.

According to the police, the deceased, a resident of Bilaspur in Haryana, was a lance naik in the army and posted in Rajouri, Jammu. He was married and had two daughters.

The man had checked into the guest house on September 7 after he left from Jammu on leave on September 5. Police said he did not inform his family of his whereabouts. They had later filed a missing complaint in Bilaspur.

The incident came to light on Thursday around 4.30 pm, when guest house staff found his body and informed the police.

Satender, investigative officer, Palam Vihar police station, said, “The man was found hanging from the shower in the bathroom. He used his shoe’s laces to hang himself. The door of his room was left open and his body was found by the staff. No suicide note was found at the spot,” He added that family members of the deceased went to the local police station and had filed a missing person report.

The police said his family members denied that he was under any kind of duress. His body was returned to them after a post-mortem examination on Friday.

Police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

