Basai Road cave-in: Sewage water floods Gurugram colony as MCG repairs leaking pipeline

Feroz Gandhi colony, which is near the section of Basai Road that caved because of a pipeline leakage, has been flooded with sewage water since the repair work started on Saturday. As residents rued the stench, officials said the flooding was temporary and had happened because the sewage, untreated, had to be redirected to the closest stormwater drain.

The affected portion of the road is near Kutiya Mandir.

“We had to redirect the sewage water to repair the pipeline. Special divers went in the pipeline with masks to measure the diameter of the affected pipeline and place a steel plate at its mouth for the repair to start,” MCG executive engineer Gopal Singh Rao said, adding that the work ended late Tuesday night and assured that the sewage should recede by Wednesday morning.

The road caved in on Saturday around 5.30am when a truck carrying bricks was passing over it. Post the cave in, the road had to be closed and traffic diverted. The cave in on Basai road, which provides connectivity to Kundli- Manesar-Palwal Expressway, Badli, and sectors near the Dwarka Expressway, reportedly happened due to leakage from a sewer pipe embedded 20 feet below the road’s surface.

Explaining the pipeline repair work, Rao said a group of over 15 labours have been working round-the-clock for the past three days to finish the repair. Several water pumps and at least three earth excavators had to be put to work. “Five pipes were replaced and a 9 square-meter patch of the road around the cave-in had to be dug up to fix the leakage,” he said.

While the leakage was fixed by late Tuesday night, residents rued having to step into sewage every time they stepped out of their houses.

“The sewage water is almost ankle-high and smells. We are forced to step into the sewage to leave our homes; there is no other way. We have been told to that the water will recede once the road repair is complete,” colony resident Vicky Gujjar said.

MCG chief executive engineer ND Vashisht said he was informed that repair had been completed but said he was unaware of sewage spilling onto the streets. “I am not entirely aware of the flooding of sewer water, but I have been told that the issue has been resolved at the site,” he said.

