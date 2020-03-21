Bhondsi Jail sets up quarantine cell, suspends visits till March 31

gurugram

Updated: Mar 21, 2020 20:21 IST

Following the state’s jail department instructions, the Bhondsi Jail on Thursday morning set up a quarantine cell for new inmates who will be kept there till March 31 in view of the Covid-19 outbreak. More than 2,300 inmates are lodged in the jail and have been asked to refrain from being in large groups, said officials.

Among the other steps taken are the suspension of visits and group activities like yoga. Officials said they have provided landline phone connections instead.

The jail authorities have set up a unit to manufacture cotton masks which were distributed to the inmates. Each inmate was given two cotton masks and has been directed to use once out of their arracks, said officials.

Jail officials said they have also converted one barrack into a quarantine ward for the inmates who complain of flu-like symptoms, cold and fever.

Jai Kishan Chillar, superintendent of Bhondsi jail, said that 150 inmates have come to Bhondsi Jail in the last one week and they have been shifted to the quarantine cell after medical tests.

“We have placed sanitisers at the entrance and no one is allowed to enter without using it. The staff at the gate has been asked to monitor the temperature of all people entering the premises with the a non-contact infrared temperature measurement gun,” he said.

The department t has also asked the chief medical officer to scan each inmate thoroughly before sending them to the jail. Chillar said the meeting of inmates with their family members has also been cancelled till March 31 and no outsider is allowed On the jail premises. “We have suspended visitations as the inmates live in close proximity and can be a threat to others. We are taking all precautionary measures and have directed the inmates to use the two landline service to make calls and to connect with their friends and family members till March 31,” he said.

Sanitiser bottles have been placed outside all the barracks and inmates have been directed to use them before entering barracks after meals, Chillar said.

All the activities such as yoga, music and other classes have been suspended at the jail. “The inmates will be thoroughly checked by the medical team at the Civil hospital and will be re-examined by the medical officer at the Bhondsi jail hospital. Anyone who reports fever or flu will be shifted to the isolation ward with the recommendation of the medical officer,” said Chillar.