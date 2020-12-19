BJP members hold one-day fast on SYL Canal issue

gurugram

Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 22:45 IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday held a one-day fast in support of state farmers on the Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) Canal matter, which has remained stuck for the several years owing to a dispute between the states of Punjab and Haryana.

The BJP leaders in Gurugram, who congregated at Rajiv Chowk on Saturday morning, said that issue of SYL Canal was crucial for the agriculturists to prosper in Haryana, but the decision of the apex court has not been implemented for many years.

A large number of farmers and party workers from rural areas, including Pataudi, Tauru and Sohna, joined the fast, said party leaders.

Sudhir Singla, Gurugram member of legislative assembly, who attended the protest along with other party functionaries, said that farmers in Haryana have been denied their share of Sutlej water and it is time that the directions of the Supreme Court are implemented. “The farmers in Haryana must get their share of water for agriculture. As far as farm protests are concerned, the Central government has shown considerable flexibility,” said Singla.

Gargi Kakkar, district BJP president, said that around 4,000 farmers and workers from across the district participated in the protest. “The rights of the farmers of Haryana need to be supported. Farmers’ protests have become more political as people realise that the primary agenda is to malign the government and influence elections in other states,” she said.