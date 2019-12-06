e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 06, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Dec 06, 2019

Call centre scam: Mastermind took to crime after start-up suffered losses

gurugram Updated: Dec 06, 2019 19:28 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Two days after the police arrested 14 people for allegedly running a fraudulent website and cheating unsuspecting job seekers by offering to spruce up their resumes with the promise of landing them interviews at IT firms, the police on Friday said that a preliminary probe into the matter has revealed that the alleged masterminds behind the scam took to crime after suffering losses in a start-up last year.

The police said the alleged mastermind, Amir Tufail and Pankaj Kumar, had started a firm in September 2018, offering technical support and help desk services to other firms.

A police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said Tufail had an educational background in IT and Kumar had some basic accounting knowledge. “From September to December, they ran a firm, which ran into losses. So, they devised a plan to create fake websites, that would charge people by perking up their resumes with false assurances that they would get jobs or their money would be refunded,” said the police official.

Karan Goyal, the assistant commissioner of police (ACP), said that though the scale of the alleged fraud is yet to be estimated, the police expect that about 300 people may have been duped in the scam.

On Tuesday, the police had conducted a raid at a call centre in Sector 49 on Sohna Road and recovered 10 laptops, 10 SIM card and ₹1.5 lakh cash. The police also froze two bank accounts, in which the suspects had allegedly parked ₹6.5 lakh in cash.

The police said the call centre executives used to cold call people after obtaining their contacts from a database and offer them services to alter their curricula vitae( CVs) for a refundable fee, ranging anywhere from ₹5,000 to ₹20,000. The executives were told to stall them when the victims would call for a refund. After several complaints mounted, the website was taken down and replaced by another fake website.

The suspects operated one fake website from February 2019 and shut it down in October. About a fortnight ago, they had created two more websites for carrying out the scam, said the police.

top news
‘Cancelled Nithyananda’s passport’, says government
‘Cancelled Nithyananda’s passport’, says government
Hyderabad vet’s family says solace, accused’s relatives cry foul
Hyderabad vet’s family says solace, accused’s relatives cry foul
Not winning a medal at Sydney Olympics was a big motivation: Phelps
Not winning a medal at Sydney Olympics was a big motivation: Phelps
Families of accused question Telangana police’s encounter theory
Families of accused question Telangana police’s encounter theory
Unnao rape survivor was kept as sex slave, beaten up for disobeying: FIR
Unnao rape survivor was kept as sex slave, beaten up for disobeying: FIR
After Friday’s encounter, top cop VC Sajjannar hailed as hero in Hyderabad
After Friday’s encounter, top cop VC Sajjannar hailed as hero in Hyderabad
CBI books sitting high court judge in bribery case
CBI books sitting high court judge in bribery case
Watch: When Akshay and Kareena grooved to ‘Sauda Khara Khara’ at #HTLS 2019
Watch: When Akshay and Kareena grooved to ‘Sauda Khara Khara’ at #HTLS 2019
trending topics
HTLS 2019HTLS 2019 LiveHyderabad encounterGaurav GeraIndia vs West Indies LiveUnnao rape survivorPUBGShah Rukh KhanPanipat movie review

don't miss

latest news

India News