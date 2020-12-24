Car-jacking gang busted; two men arrested

gurugram

Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 23:03 IST

The city police busted a three-member carjacking gang and arrested one of the members from the Palam Vihar area in the wee hours of Wednesday, said the police.

On Sunday night, two of its members had allegedly robbed a 34-year-old businessman of his car at gunpoint in Sector 102. The police said the suspects approached the victim while he was standing outside his car and getting some construction material loaded on a truck.

The police said the suspects took victim at the gunpoint and snatched his car keys. When he tried to raise an alarm they threatened to kill him. They drove the car towards Dwarka, said the police.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said that they formed crime teams after the incident was reported. “Our crime teams started conducting investigation following which they received leads. The suspects had fled towards Jhajjar and when the police personnel deployed at a check point tried to stop them they tried to run over them,” he said.

The police recovered CCTV footage from several spots that showed that the suspects had come in a Fortuner SUV.

Sangwan said they had identified the car and raids were conducted. One of the suspects was arrested from village Makdola in Gurugram. He was identified as Lokesh Sehrawat , a history-sheeter, who had been jailed twice.

During his questioning, he revealed that the mastermind of the gang is Jaipal Dhankhar, a resident of village Gola in Badli. He is wanted for the robbery of the liquor shop in Bahadurgarh and for attacking police teams. A case was registered at Jhajjar police station, said the police

The three-member gang used to target parked cars on isolated stretches. Anyone who was driving alone was taken at gunpoint.

The police said the Fortuner car belongs to Dhankhar, who is absconding. He had sold the SUV to a Delhi-based businessman but had not transferred the vehicle on his name. He had forcefully got his SUV back despite taking the full amount from the buyer.

The gang is likely to be involved in 20 car-jacking cases, said the police, adding that they will get more insight into the case after Dhankhar is arrested.