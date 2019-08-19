Centrum Park residents protest proposed burial ground near colony

gurugram

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 02:35 IST

Residents of Centrum Park and other neighbouring residential colonies have written to the district administration demanding that a burial ground, whose boundary wall is being constructed in its vicinity, be shifted elsewhere. The burial ground is being constructed on the panchayat land of Daulatabad village, and is barely 150 metres from the nearest residential societies causing resentment among residents of the village also.

“The burial of dead bodies in close proximity to residential houses, which would be directly visible from many windows and balconies, would cause lot of stress to many residents,” read the letter written collectively by residents of Centrum Park, Sector 103, to the district administration on Monday.

According to the letter, the said burial ground was earlier located at least 1km towards Sector 109, but the land was acquired by the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) for development of roads and other infrastructure. This made the district development and panchayat office to choose the location in Sector 103 despite people’s opposition.

Narender Sarwan, the district development and panchayat officer, Gurugram, said, “The burial ground in question belongs to the Daualatabad village. Since the land where it existed earlier was acquired by the HSVP, we had to relocate it within close proximity of the village where land was available.”

The residents of Centrum Park and village held a meeting on Sunday and said they will approach deputy commissioner Amit Khatri.

“There was no mention of any burial ground in the building plan. We have written to administration and now we will meet the DC seeking his intervention to shift it to some other place,” Ashok Rout, resident of Centrum Park, said.

“In case we do not get help from the administration, we will move the court for help,” said Mohit Kumar of Daulatabad, whose house is nearest to the burial ground, which is being built by the district development and panchayat office, Gurugram. Daulatabad village out of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram’s jurisdiction.

“I will get its (burial ground) status checked before making any comment,” said Khatri.

First Published: Aug 19, 2019 23:41 IST