Challan issued against police official for not wearing helmet in Gurugram

A challan was issued against a police official on Wednesday for not wearing helmet while riding pillion on a motorcycle in Sector 21. According to the Gurugram traffic police’s Twitter handle, the official was issued a show cause notice also.

On Tuesday, a Twitter user posted a picture of a police official riding pillion without wearing the helmet. The Gurugram traffic police’s Twitter handle replied to him within 15 minutes and said, “Sir, your complaint is being forwarded to senior officer for further action. We will update you soon with challan no. [sic].”

On Thursday, the handle replied to the user again and informed him regarding the challan. The tweet read, “Challan No. HR3911190904172257 has been issued against the rider, which has been paid by him. Also, a Show Cause Notice has been issued against him. @dcptrafficggm [sic]”

A police official privy to the matter, requesting anonymity, said that the official who was challaned is posted at Sector 40 police station. “He was issued the challan on Wednesday night. The official has already paid for it.” He added that the official paid Rs 1,000 under the new Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Act as a fine for the offence of pillion rider without helmet.

Jay Prakash, traffic inspector, West-I under whose jurisdiction the challan was issued, said, “The price of the challan for any police official and civilian violating the traffic rules is the same.”

