e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 05, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Gurugram / City has 2 lakh illegal water connections, says MCG; to initiate survey

City has 2 lakh illegal water connections, says MCG; to initiate survey

gurugram Updated: Mar 05, 2020 23:45 IST
Kartik Kumar
Kartik Kumar
Hindustantimes
         

In a bid to curb the cases of water theft in the city, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has decided to initiate a citywide survey for identifying illegal water connections, said officials on Thursday. There are at least 2 lakh illegal or unregistered water connections in the city, the MCG officials said.

Even though the MCG has more than 3.5 lakh properties registered in its tax records, there are only 65,000 registered water connections in the civic body’s data, said the officials. The 15-day survey will commence by the end of this month.

“Since 2017, the Haryana Shahri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) has been gradually transferring all HSVP sectors in the city to the MCG for maintenance. With it, the responsibility of water supply has also become MCG’s onus. As per HSVP records, there are 65,000 legal water connections in the city. We are now in the process of identifying all water connections in the city via a survey, and also trace illegal water connections to help curb water theft. We estimate that there are at least 2 lakh illegal or unregistered water connections in the city,” said an MCG official privy to the matter.

The official said that once water connections are identified in the survey, they would be fitted with a water meter to ensure water is judiciously used. Also, action on illegal water connections will be taken, the officials said.

“The survey will help us identify illegal water connections, and accordingly take action against violators. The larger objective of this exercise is to ensure that there is abundant water supply in the city, especially during the summer season,” said Vinay Pratap Singh, commissioner, MCG.

The city draws its water from the Yamuna river near Sonipat via a 71-km-long NCR water channel.

As per the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) data, the daily water supply in the city is 420 MLD (million litres per day), and the water demand by 2031 is expected to be nearly four times the current supply — 1,650 MLD.

The GMDA is the main water supplier in the city and looks after the water treatment plants at Basai and Chandu Budhera. The MCG works as a distributor and manages all the water boosting stations.

top news
RBI ‘working on a plan’ after Yes Bank capped withdrawals at Rs 50,000
RBI ‘working on a plan’ after Yes Bank capped withdrawals at Rs 50,000
India confirms 30th coronavirus patient, 30,000 people under watch
India confirms 30th coronavirus patient, 30,000 people under watch
Who can be exempted from Yes Bank’s Rs 50,000 withdrawal cap
Who can be exempted from Yes Bank’s Rs 50,000 withdrawal cap
Big tech firms ask Seattle employees to work from home due to coronavirus
Big tech firms ask Seattle employees to work from home due to coronavirus
India rejects global criticism of CAA, Delhi violence; calls comments ‘irresponsible’
India rejects global criticism of CAA, Delhi violence; calls comments ‘irresponsible’
Tahir Hussain, suspect in IB staffer’s murder arrested, toll in Delhi riots rises to 53
Tahir Hussain, suspect in IB staffer’s murder arrested, toll in Delhi riots rises to 53
‘All you muppets saying...’: Vaughan slams ICC rule after Eng exit T20 WC
‘All you muppets saying...’: Vaughan slams ICC rule after Eng exit T20 WC
‘If police fails to enforce law, democracy fails’: NSA Ajit Doval
‘If police fails to enforce law, democracy fails’: NSA Ajit Doval
trending topics
Coronavirus in IndiaHarsh ManderDelhi Weather ForecastAmitabh BachchanPSPCL Result 2020BARC Admit Card 2020Coronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news