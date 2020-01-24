Class-8 student suffers acid burns; school principal and teachers booked

gurugram

Updated: Jan 24, 2020 21:59 IST

A 14-year-old male student of a government school in Dhankot village in Sector 100 suffered 10% burn injuries after another student threw acid on him while the two were cleaning the school toilet on Thursday morning. The incident took place when a teacher allegedly asked four students to clean the school toilet with the chemical, and while doing so, one of them “playfully” threw it on the victim, thereby injuring him. The victim, a student of class 8, sustained injuries on his hand, face and neck.

The victim’s father lodged a complaint on Thursday evening, following which the police booked the principal and teachers of the school for criminal negligence. The FIR doesn’t mention the names or the total number of teachers booked. They were booked under sections 203 (Giving false information), 326 (Voluntarily causing grievous hurt) of the Indian Penal Code(IPC) and Section 75 (Punishment for cruelty to child) of the Juvenile Justice Act at the Rajendra Park police station.The education department also formed an inquiry committee on Friday.

According to the police, they received a call from the village sarpanch, informing them about the incident late evening on Thursday. A team was rushed to the spot and found the injured student lying on the hospital bed. “The student, in his statement, said that the school teacher had asked four students to clean the school toilet and had given them a bottle of acid to remove toilet stains. As they were cleaning, one of them playfully threw the acid at him,” said Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime).

The school authorities rushed him to a private hospital where he was administered first-aid, bandage, and then sent home, said the police. The victim is currently out of danger, said the police.

Sangwan said the teachers did not disclose the truth about the incident to the doctor and tried to mislead them. “One of the teachers, who went to drop the student home, handed over ₹1,000 to the parents to get fruits and medicines for him but did not tell them about the burn injuries. Even the staff did not reveal the truth to the parents and the matter came to light only came out after the village sarpanch intervened,” he said.

The village sarpanch and family members of the victim met senior education officerson Fridayandapprised them of the incident. Premlata Yadav, district elementary education officer, said that she visited the school on Friday and has formed a committee which would look into the incident and submit a report within a week. “I have met the victim’s family members and villagers.The family members have alleged that the teachers often ask students to clean the school premises and toilets. We are investigating as to why the students were involved in cleaning since the school already has a sweeper,” she said.

Principal and teachers, meanwhile, have apologised to the family members and promised to bear the cost for the treatment, Yadav said.

The police are also gathering details about the person who bought the acid bottle to the school. “We are trying to find out how the bottle reached the school as acid is banned. We will add more sections of Indian Penal Code once we record the statements of all the students who were asked to use the chemical,” said Sangwan.

The villagers alleged that they have been complaining against the school principal to the education department for the last three years but no action has been taken so far. “Despite sweepers, the principal asks the students to clean the school and serve water to teachers. We are demanding strict action against the principal, who is responsible for the negligence. If no action is taken, we will protest in the school premises and even approach the chief minister,” said Dinesh Sehrawat, Dhankot, the village sarpanch.