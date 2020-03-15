Clean air, warm days ahead for Gurugram; more rain by March 21

gurugram

Updated: Mar 15, 2020 23:50 IST

A day after the national capital region (NCR) was hit by heavy rains, air quality in the city remained in the ‘moderate’ category as per the daily air quality index (AQI) bulletin by the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB), which forecast that level of pollution in Gurugram would abate over the next three days, and air quality would settle in the ‘satisfactory’ category.

As per data available on the CPCB website, the daily average AQI for Gurugram on Sunday was 123 (up from 106 the previous day) and is predicted to be 52 (’satisfactory’). It is expected to touch 79 on Wednesday. Experts said this was likely due to the expected influence of northwesterly winds, of up to 15kmph, that may prevail at least till Tuesday.

Despite heavy showers on Saturday afternoon, the city’s air quality did not improve beyond ‘moderate’.

Meanwhile, air quality in neighbouring Delhi is expected to remain ‘moderate’ in the coming days. According to the early air quality warning system for Delhi-NCR, “ Air quality is likely to improve marginally but remain in moderate category on 16.03.2020. The air quality is likely to remain in moderate category on 17.03.2020.”

Temperatures, meanwhile, fell under the influence of rain and overcast skies on Saturday. The maximum temperature on Sunday was recorded at 23.8 degrees Celsius, down from 25 degrees Celsius the previous day. Minimum temperature, too, fell from 16 degrees Celsius on Saturday to 11.5 degrees Celsius on Sunday, as per data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

As per the IMD’s seven-day forecast for Gurugram, clear skies and rising temperatures (of up to 29 degrees Celsius during the day) are to be expected over the next three days, before cloudy skies take over once again around March 21.