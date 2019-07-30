CM Khattar kicks off campaign to get feedback for poll manifesto

gurugram

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 03:54 IST

Kick-starting the preparation for the assembly election scheduled for October this year, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday flagged off the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Sankalp Patra Sankalan Yatra in Gurugram on Monday morning.

As a part of the campaign, Khattar flagged off five trucks, which will drive through the districts of Gurugram, Faridabad, Rewari, Mahendergarh and Palwal in south Haryana to collect suggestions from the public with an aim of incorporating those in the party’s manifesto. The theme of the campaign is “Mere sapno ka Haryana (the Haryana of my dreams)”.

During the inauguration, Khattar said that each of these trucks will move in a constituency for three days, where people can submit their suggestions in a box kept in the truck by putting them down on a postcard that will be made available to them.

“Eighteen trucks will cover 90 constituencies across the state and take suggestions from the public that would be taken into account by the party while preparing the manifesto,” said the chief minister. He added that after completing five years in office, the BJP government will once again go to the public and seek its mandate. “We would like to take suggestions and ideas from the people for the vision for the next five years. The idea is to involve the people in this process,” said Khattar. The campaign will conclude on August 15.

On August 6, the digital version of this campaign will be launched under which a website and social media handles will be made public. “We will launch the digital campaign on August 6. Steps are being taken in this regard,” said Arun Yadav, in-charge of BJP’s state IT cell.

A digital screen has also been mounted on each of the trucks where documentaries will be shown. The people can also take a selfie with a cut-out of Khattar installed in the truck, said BJP leaders. These trucks would move on predefined routes and in-charges have also been appointed. The suggestions would be collated by a state-level committee headed by state agriculture minister OP Dhankhar, who will also release the vision document on August 15.

First Published: Jul 30, 2019 03:54 IST