Coldest day of season as temperatures hit new lows

gurugram

Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 23:14 IST

The city woke up to the coldest day of this winter season, with the maximum temperature dropping to 13.1 degrees Celsius on Thursday, as per India Meteorological Department (IMD) data. Meanwhile, the minimum temperature fell to 4 degrees Celsius in the early hours on Thursday, marking a new low this season for both nighttime and daytime temperatures in Gurugram.

The maximum temperature was nine degrees below the normal, while the minimum temperature was four degrees below the normal, as per the IMD’s Palam observatory.

Weather in Gurugram also remained colder than in the capital, where the IMD recorded a minimum temperature of 4.6 degrees, and a maximum temperature of 15.1 degrees, at Delhi’s Safdarjung observatory. However, temperatures at Delhi’s Palam observatory — which is the closest weather station to Gurugram — were lower, with a minimum reading of 13.2 degrees Celsius and maximum reading of 4.5 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature in Gurugram on Wednesday was at 16.6 degrees Celsius, which indicates a three degrees Celsius drop in the daytime temperature.

“Cold winds are blowing from the northwest of the National Capital Region, and their influence over Gurugram is more than in Delhi, since the city lies in the eastern part of Delhi-NCR. Over the next two days, there will be a further decline in both the day and night temperatures across the region,” said Navdeep Dahiya, a Rohtak-based meteorologist who has been tracking weather patterns in Haryana and Delhi-NCR.

As per the IMD’s seven-day forecast for Gurugram, the minimum temperature is expected to remain around four degrees Celsius till at least December 19, with “cold day” conditions likely to persist.

The IMD defines a “cold day” as one in which the minimum temperature remains under 10 degrees, and the maximum temperature remains less than 4.5 degrees Celsius (or 6.4 degrees Celsius below normal). The minimum temperature is expected to remain around 4 degrees Celsius till at least Saturday, while the maximum temperature is expected to remain below 15 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, air quality in the city deteriorated slightly on Thursday, but remained in the “poor” category, recording 246 on the Central Pollution Control Board’s air quality index (AQI) bulletin. The AQI was 221 the previous day.

Experts attributed the relatively low level of pollution to high wind speeds, of up to 10kmph, which prevailed on Thursday. “These are cold winds blowing from the north and into the plains. While they are responsible for the sudden dip in daytime temperature, they are also what is keeping pollutants from accumulating in the region,” said Sachin Panwar, a city-based air quality scientist.