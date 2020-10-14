Contractors gather in Gurugram over pending payments from MLA’s firm

gurugram

Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 23:10 IST

As many as 15 contractors from different parts of the country gathered in Gurugram on Wednesday and alleged that a construction company, owned by a sitting Haryana legislator from Meham, had duped them of crores of rupees. A police case in this matter was registered in the city last week against member of legislative assembly (MLA) Balraj Kundu for allegedly not paying dues of around Rs 14 crore to a contractor.

Gurugram resident Parivartan Singh, who lodged the complaint against the MLA, said that he had taken the sub-contract of road construction in Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh from KCC Buildcon, a company owned by Kundu, which had managed to bag the contract in Madhya Pradesh in 2017.

“KCC Buildcon subcontracted the work of around Rs 75 crore to my company and I spent around Rs 41 crore on this work but was paid only Rs 28 crore. Despite repeated requests, the remaining payment was not made and after exhausting all options, I terminated the contract but later they agreed to settle the matter. Despite the promises, no payment was made and I had to approach the police in July 2019, but the case was registered only last week,” said Parivartan Singh, owner of Parivartan Buildtech.

Sanjay Jain, a contractor who was addressing the media along with Singh and other contractors, said that his construction equipment was hired by KCC through a sister company, but they refused to make payment of Rs 75 lakh despite repeated complaints. “The authorities in MP did not pay heed to our complaints as we are based in NCR. We just want our dues to be paid,” he said.

When asked about the allegations, MLA Balraj Kundu, who is the founder and chairman of KCC Buildcon according to the company website, said that the matter was politically motivated. “This is just a political conspiracy,” he said.

However, the contractors said that a majority of them were from outside the state and not concerned with politics. “We are businessmen and have no connection with politics. We just want our money back,” said Devender Singh, who hails from Gwalior.