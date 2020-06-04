e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 04, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Gurugram / Cops on patrol duty beaten up, held hostage in property dispute case

Cops on patrol duty beaten up, held hostage in property dispute case

gurugram Updated: Jun 04, 2020 23:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Three policemen, who had gone to intervene in a property dispute, were attacked and injured by a group of people in Bhondsi on Wednesday night. One of the policemen alleged that the suspects tried to run him over with a car and later held him hostage in a room while trying to implicate him in a false molestation case.

According to the police, the incident took place around 11.30pm when a head constable and two constables, on patrol duty in a PCR, received a phone call from a security guard of a private company in Bhondsi. The guard had alleged that at least eight persons, including a former sarpanch of a neighbouring village, had threatened him to leave the spot, saying that they owned the land.

The police said when they went to probe the incident, a group of at least eight men and several women, who were armed with sticks and iron rods, attacked them and accused them of being biased against them.

In the police complaint, a head constable, who was injured, said that their vehicle was completely damaged and its window panes smashed. “The accused persons attacked us and took two of my colleagues to one side and beat them up. I was dragged out of the PCR vehicle and beaten up. One of the accused tried to choke me and another drove an SUV towards me to run me over. I jumped on the bonnet of the SUV and saved myself. As I tried to run, they dragged me to a room and held me hostage and tore my uniform. They snatched my phone and recorded my video and threatened to file a false molestation case against me,” he said in the FIR.

The police said additional force was called in to rescue the trio. They sustained severe injuries and were rushed to a hospital for treatment, where their condition stabilised.

Bhartender Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Bhondsi police station, said, “The accused persons are yet to be arrested and several teams are trying to trace them. A case has been registered against five persons, including the former village sarpanch, and several unknown persons under Section 307 (attempt to murder) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.”

top news
Indian diplomats harassed in Islamabad, New Delhi complains to Pakistan govt
Indian diplomats harassed in Islamabad, New Delhi complains to Pakistan govt
He is welcome, says AAP’s Arvind Kejriwal on buzz around Navjot Sidhu
He is welcome, says AAP’s Arvind Kejriwal on buzz around Navjot Sidhu
No idol touching, prasad in religious places; masks must under new rules
No idol touching, prasad in religious places; masks must under new rules
Onus of paying full wage to staff on the employer: Govt
Onus of paying full wage to staff on the employer: Govt
Wet PPE, N95 masks: Ambulance services struggle to cope with rain and humidity
Wet PPE, N95 masks: Ambulance services struggle to cope with rain and humidity
As Delhi stayed indoors, rare butterfiles returned
As Delhi stayed indoors, rare butterfiles returned
Bombay HC asks centre to clarify if Covid-19 can be transmitted by inadvertent touch
Bombay HC asks centre to clarify if Covid-19 can be transmitted by inadvertent touch
Covid: Haryana to reopen schools in July; watch distancing plan
Covid: Haryana to reopen schools in July; watch distancing plan
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-1983PM ModiBihar COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In