e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 21, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Gurugram / Coronavirus cases in Haryana rise to 1,005

Coronavirus cases in Haryana rise to 1,005

More than 60 per cent of the 1,005 cases have been reported from the four worst-hit districts of Gurgaon, Faridabad, Sonipat and Jhajjar.

gurugram Updated: May 21, 2020 20:15 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Harshita Singh
Press Trust of India | Posted by Harshita Singh
Chandigarh
A doctor gestures at visitors queuing at a special Covid-19 help desk, amid the lockdown, in Civil Hospital, Sector-10, Gurugram, India, on Saturday, 16 May 2020.
A doctor gestures at visitors queuing at a special Covid-19 help desk, amid the lockdown, in Civil Hospital, Sector-10, Gurugram, India, on Saturday, 16 May 2020. (Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)
         

With 12 more people testing positive for Covid-19, nine of them in Faridabad, the total number of coronavirus cases in Haryana rose to 1,005 on Thursday.

Kurukshetra reported two fresh cases and Mahendragarh had one new case, according to the state health department’s daily bulletin.

More than 60 per cent of the 1,005 cases have been reported from the four worst-hit districts of Gurgaon, Faridabad, Sonipat and Jhajjar.

While Gurgaon has 226 cases, Faridabad 179, Sonipat 147 and Jhajjar has reported 91 Covid-19 infections, making it a total of 643 cases in these four districts which fall in the National Capital Region.

As per the bulletin, of the 14 deaths in the state so far, Faridabad has most of these at six.

The total number of active Covid-19 cases in the state is 321 while the number patients who have been discharged is 670.       

The state has a recovery rate of 66.67 per cent, fatality rate at 1.39 per cent while tests per million being conducted are 3,422.

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaIRCTC Online bookingCovid-19 CrisisCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020MS DhoniJharkhand Covid-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In