Coronavirus: Gurugram administration orders shutting of all ‘non-essential’ factories, weekly markets

gurugram

Updated: Mar 21, 2020 23:03 IST

The district administration on Saturday ordered the mandatory closure of all private organisations and manufacturing units categorised as non-essential services from Sunday, till March 31. An advisory released late on Saturday, and signed by the deputy commissioner, Gurugram, said that “all private, corporate establishments and factories to be completely shut down other than the permitted list.”

The advisory also says that “the operations of all weekly bazaars, shopping malls , shopping centres and local markets to be ceased.” However, it specifies some essential services which are permitted to operate, including those relating to providing drinking water, sewerage, banking, telecom and internet, rail and transportation, food and groceries, hospitals and medical services, electricity, petroleum and energy, media and certain IT enabled services.

Amit Khatri, deputy commissioner, Gurugram, confirmed to Hindustan Times that the orders are no longer precautionary, and that all non-essential service providers and manufacturers are mandated to shut till the end of the month.

The Manesar Industries Welfare Association (MIWA) , which has 570 members — including garments exporters, auto parts manufacturers and allied industry — on Saturday said that they have decided to keep the units shut till March 31 as per the directive of the district administration in view of the coronavirus threat. “We have decided to close units as asked by the district administration as this is a dire situation which requires extraordinary steps. We are in a difficult situation as shipments are ready but safety of workers, staff and ourselves is most important,” said Suman Chawal, who is member of board of MIWA and a Manesar based exporter.

However, a few manufacturers based in Udyog Vihar said that they will shut operations on Sunday but will seek further clarifications regarding the shutdown till March 31 from district administration. “We will not open on Sunday and follow the Janta curfew but for further closure we will seek more clarity from the district administration,” said Satyender Singh, general manager East West Exports. At least three other owners of manufacturing units in Manesar, Udyog Vihar, and also Ballabhgarh in Faridabad said that they have not received any official communique from the district administration, and would seek instructions on whether to continue operating from Monday.

Munesh Sharma, additional labour commissioner said, “All the companies and factories involved in manufacturing of non-essential services will be shut till March 31 as per the orders. If a firm says they have to ship their consignments before March 31, we will stop that too. These preventive steps have to be taken to contain the spread of the virus.”