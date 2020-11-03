Cracker bursting allowed from 8-10pm on Diwali

gurugram

Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 23:33 IST

Bursting of green crackers will be allowed between 8pm and 10pm in the district on November 14, on the occasion of Diwali festival, as per the order issued by the district administration on Tuesday.

In compliance with the Supreme Court order to reduce air and sound pollution from bursting of firecrackers, Amit Khatri, deputy commissioner, issued multiple directives, including regulation on production, storage and sale of crackers for Diwali. “The sale of green crackers or those with reduced emission are permitted to be sold through licensed traders. Production, selling and use of other kinds of crackers (series crackers or laris) has been prohibited,” Khatri said in the order.

Firecrackers with low-emission sound and light that produces particulate matter less than 30-35% from other crackers and significantly releases less NOx and SO2 are allowed. Even those crackers which have already been produced, having high emission, are not allowed to be sold in Gurugram.

Manufacturers of green crackers will be publicised by the district administration for easy access.

Owing to the air and noise pollution caused by high emission crackers and the solid waste generated by it, an array of steps is being taken. To closely monitor the air quality, data would be collated on pollution caused by the bursting of firecrackers. The Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) has been directed to collect air quality data of the week prior to Diwali and a week after the festival gets over on November 14. They will monitor the use of aluminium, barium and iron used in the manufacturing of firecrackers.

The public relations and the education department have been directed to raise awareness about the harmful effects of firecrackers, while the police has been directed to ensure the implementation of the order.

As per the order, in case any violation is found, station house officer (SHO) of the police station of the area shall be held personally liable for the violation. The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has issued a toll-free number — 18001802738 — and email id — cmc@mcg.gov.in — to register complaints related to cracker bursting.

Under the Explosive Rule, 2008, and Explosive Act, 1884, Khatri issued the order which came in into force from Tuesday onwards and would expire on November 15 at 6am in the morning.