e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 03, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Gurugram / Cracker bursting allowed from 8-10pm on Diwali

Cracker bursting allowed from 8-10pm on Diwali

gurugram Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 23:33 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Bursting of green crackers will be allowed between 8pm and 10pm in the district on November 14, on the occasion of Diwali festival, as per the order issued by the district administration on Tuesday.

In compliance with the Supreme Court order to reduce air and sound pollution from bursting of firecrackers, Amit Khatri, deputy commissioner, issued multiple directives, including regulation on production, storage and sale of crackers for Diwali. “The sale of green crackers or those with reduced emission are permitted to be sold through licensed traders. Production, selling and use of other kinds of crackers (series crackers or laris) has been prohibited,” Khatri said in the order.

Firecrackers with low-emission sound and light that produces particulate matter less than 30-35% from other crackers and significantly releases less NOx and SO2 are allowed. Even those crackers which have already been produced, having high emission, are not allowed to be sold in Gurugram.

Manufacturers of green crackers will be publicised by the district administration for easy access.

Owing to the air and noise pollution caused by high emission crackers and the solid waste generated by it, an array of steps is being taken. To closely monitor the air quality, data would be collated on pollution caused by the bursting of firecrackers. The Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) has been directed to collect air quality data of the week prior to Diwali and a week after the festival gets over on November 14. They will monitor the use of aluminium, barium and iron used in the manufacturing of firecrackers.

The public relations and the education department have been directed to raise awareness about the harmful effects of firecrackers, while the police has been directed to ensure the implementation of the order.

As per the order, in case any violation is found, station house officer (SHO) of the police station of the area shall be held personally liable for the violation. The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has issued a toll-free number — 18001802738 — and email id — cmc@mcg.gov.in — to register complaints related to cracker bursting.

Under the Explosive Rule, 2008, and Explosive Act, 1884, Khatri issued the order which came in into force from Tuesday onwards and would expire on November 15 at 6am in the morning.

top news
US Election: Early voting passes 100 million ballots, 73% of 2016 turnout
US Election: Early voting passes 100 million ballots, 73% of 2016 turnout
US Election LIVE: America ‘entitled to know’ winner, says Donald Trump
US Election LIVE: America ‘entitled to know’ winner, says Donald Trump
Gilgit-Baltistan: Pak plays the role of supplicant to Chinese expansion
Gilgit-Baltistan: Pak plays the role of supplicant to Chinese expansion
SRH defeat MI, enter playoffs, KKR out
SRH defeat MI, enter playoffs, KKR out
Army chief off to Nepal, visit expected to ease ties after border row
Army chief off to Nepal, visit expected to ease ties after border row
Military talks with China to resolve border row likely on November 6
Military talks with China to resolve border row likely on November 6
Delhi records 6,725 new cases of Covid-19, its highest single-day spike
Delhi records 6,725 new cases of Covid-19, its highest single-day spike
Watch: Donald Trump dances, asking people to vote in US elections
Watch: Donald Trump dances, asking people to vote in US elections
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020 Phase 2 Voting LiveBihar Assembly Election 2020Sushant Singh RajputMaharashtra Covid-19 Active casesIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In