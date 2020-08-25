e-paper
Home / Gurugram / Cyber City accident: Cops record statements of minors, book parents

Cyber City accident: Cops record statements of minors, book parents

gurugram Updated: Aug 25, 2020 23:32 IST
Leena Dhankhar
Leena Dhankhar
Hindustantimes
         

The police on Tuesday recorded the statement of the two minor boys allegedly involved in the road accident that led to the death of a 49-year-old motorcyclist, Alok Gupta, in Cyber City on Sunday morning. The police said that the juvenile, who was behind the wheel, has been identified. He allegedly told them that he was driving at a high speed and lost control over the wheel, following which the car hit the median and turned turtle several times before hitting Gupta.

Chander Mohan, deputy commissioner of police (East), said that police will produce the boy before the child welfare committee (CWC) on Wednesday and later before the juvenile justice board (JJB). “The juvenile have been booked under section 304A (causing death by negligence). It’s a bailable offence,” he said adding the doctors have confirmed that they were in inebriated state when admitted to the hospital. The police said they are waiting for the blood sample report based on which a section will be added to the FIR.

After the crash, both the boys were allegedly taken out of the car by two passersby, who are also the eyewitnesses in the case. They were taken to the hospital in the same ambulance as the deceased motorcyclist. The two were discharged from the hospital on Tuesday.

“The minor has told the police that they had gone to a friend’s house for a night party in Sector 67 and were partying till early morning. Parents of the host were also present in the house but had fallen asleep, while they kept partying and consumed alcohol. They left the friend’s house in a borrowed car around 4.30 am and were driving in Cyber City when they met with an accident,” he said. The juveniles are students of classes 11 and 12 in a private school of the city. The police, however, refused to either name or reveal the ages of the minors. However, they have collected their identification cards and have confirmed that they are minors.

The police said the parents of the boy also recorded their statements and they are conducting investigation. They have been booked under sections 279 and 304A of the Motor Vehicles Act on Tuesday evening, after their statements were recorded.

Mohan said the car belongs to another friend’s father, and is registered in Faridabad.

Mihika Wahi Gupta, wife of the deceased, said they would fight for justice to ensure the culprit is punished for his negligent driving. “The police should add more sections to the FIR now as the suspect himself has revealed that he was in an inebriated state and was illegally driving,” she said.

Anurag Gupta, brother of the deceased, said if the boy behind the wheels gets the benefit of being a juvenile, they will ensure he is tried as an adult in the juvenile justice board and gets the maximum punishment for the damage he has caused to his brother’s family. “We will fight to get justice and will not let him get away by being a minor,” he said.

The family will move a petition once police produce the boy before the juvenile justice board. “The police have not informed us with the updates on the case. We want to check the documents with the police before they file the charge sheet,” said Gupta.

