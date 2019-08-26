Daylight shooting triggers panic, residents ask for tighter security

gurugram

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 23:48 IST

The shooting incident in the morning sparked panic among residents in the colony, who raised security concerns. Residents said that although there had been minor incidents of theft in the area, the shooting of a man during the day in the colony, was a cause for alarm.

Vinod Aggarwal, outside whose house the shooting took place, said that this was the first incident in the past two decades of a shooting taking place in the colony.

“I was at work when my wife informed me of the shooting. The family members did not hear the gun shots but were alarmed to see the commotion and the blood stains outside the house. They were scared to go downstairs and asked the maid to check. They called me and I immediately rushed to the house,” he said.

The residents said that there had been a power cut in the colony since 9am, due to which some CCTV cameras could not record the footage, in which the accused men could be clearly identified.

A woman, who stays in close vicinity of the crime spot, said that she had crossed the same lane about five minutes ago. “I had gone to give prasad to a woman who irons clothes in the lane. When I was walking towards my house, I heard that someone had been shot. We read about such incidents in the newspaper but did not imagine it could happen here, that too in broad daylight,” she said, adding that security needs to be stepped up.

Residents said that they would raise the issue in a meeting with the residents’ welfare association (RWA), adding that in the past three months, there had been two incidents of chain snatching and at least two cars had been stolen.

Gajesh Singh Yadav, general secretary, RWA, Old DLF colony, Sector 14, said that the association would be meeting the police officials on Wednesday to ask for an increase in patrolling or additional deployment of policemen near the colony gates.

“At present, four private guards man the gates during the night hours. But police vigil needs to be improved to deter such incidents of crime,” he said.

Hori, a security guard, who was ushering his employer’s car in the same lane as the accused men drove by in the lane, said that he did not hear the gunshots. “There was some noise, but I assumed it was from vehicular traffic,” he said.

