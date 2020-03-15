Delhi shop owner poses as a cop to extort truck drivers in Gurugram; held

gurugram

Updated: Mar 15, 2020 23:50 IST

The police, on Saturday, arrested a Delhi-based shop owner for allegedly posing to be a police inspector and extorting money from truck drivers. His aide, who posed to be a woman deputy superintended of police (DSP), managed to escape in a car, the police said, adding that the man was caught from the Rampura Chowk on National Highway-48.

Suspect, Abhishek Malik, does not have a criminal record and told the police during questioning that he was impersonating a police officer for “easy money”.

According to the police, the incident took place around 3.30am when a truck driver from Ranika village in Nuh, identified as Deen Dar, was on his way to the city but was stopped by the suspect near Rampura Chowk.

“The man told the truck driver that he was a police inspector and the woman sitting in the car was a DSP. He told the truck driver to produce documents of the vehicle and that his truck would be seized since he was smuggling goods. He asked the driver to pay a bribe. The truck driver resisted and told him that he only had about ₹200, the suspect tried to snatch it from him,” a police officer privy to the investigation said requesting anonymity.

According to the police, the suspect then held the truck driver by his collar and threatened to lock him up. Seeing the commotion, a police control room van from Manesar, which was on patrol, approached the truck driver.

“The truck driver complained to the police officials from Manesar, who then questioned the suspected man. The man tried to boast about his credentials, but later confessed that he was impersonating to be a policeman. Meanwhile, the woman sitting in the car, managed to escape,” the police officer said.

The police said the Delhi man was arrested by a team of Kherki Daula police and produced in court, which sent him to police custody for a day. On Sunday, he was sent to judicial custody.

A case was registered against the suspected persons under sections 170 (personating a public servant), 384 (extortion), 379 (theft), 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code at Kherki Daula police station on Saturday.