Gurugram / District administration appoints cluster in-charge for containment zones

District administration appoints cluster in-charge for containment zones

gurugram Updated: Jun 16, 2020 23:31 IST
As the Covid-19 cases continue to rise in the city, the district administration has appointed seven clusters in-charge and 24 incident commanders to increase surveillance in the containment zones. While the clusters in-charge will be chosen from among the officials of the district administration, other government officials will serve as incident commanders. These officers will ensure the restriction of unnecessary movement of people in the existing 98 containment zones in the city to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

As per official guidelines, a containment zone is declared only after five Covid-19 cases have been reported within the one-kilometre perimeter of an area from where the first case has been reported. Within the perimeter of the affected region, the incident commanders will coordinate with the local police officers to ensure that people are duly following the norms of social distancing.

“The incident commanders will ensure, among other things, proper barricading of the area with only single entry and exit points. The team will also be required to maintain a movement logbook of medical emergency or essential services,” said an official of the district administration, privy to the matter.

According to the official, strict measures need to be taken in the affected zones to break the chain of transmission. “For this, we will have to check the free movement of people in the area to contain the spread of the disease,” he said.

The incident commanders will report to clusters in-charge, who in turn will submit regular updates regarding the enforcement of containment measures to the district administration. The decision to appoint officers for containent zones comes after the district administration increased the number of containment zones from 66 to 98 last week.

