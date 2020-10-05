District administration plans to establish a new public library in DLF Phase-1

gurugram

Updated: Oct 05, 2020 23:31 IST

Having renovated the old district library in Civil Lines in 2019, the district administration is now planning to set up a second public library in DLF Phase-1. From having a collection of more than 50,000 books for general readers, students and the elderly, the library will also have an employment desk and audio classes for the visually impaired.

The library is being funded by the Haryana corporate social responsibility (CSR) advisory board, and the district administration plans to inaugurate the library by next year. Officials said they were in the final phase of confirming the plot required for the library. “The project has been approved by the district administration. The team is in the last phase of finalising the land,” said Gaurav Singh, additional chief executive officer and regional head, Haryana CSR advisory board, Gurugram region.

The idea to establish a second public library in the district was mooted after noticing the increased footfall in the old district library, officials said. “Before Covid-19, it was noticed that old district library was receiving a positive response from students. After the renovation, the footfall increased from 80 to 230 on a daily basis,” said Singh.

“Corporates have expressed their interest in setting up the modern library for the city after visiting the district library in old Gurugram. The new library will give an easy access to people living in the new Gurugram areas,” he said.

According to Singh, the plot selected for the library comes under the jurisdiction of child welfare department(CWC), which has agreed to extend support. “For the appointment of the staff at the library, the department of higher education is likely to be roped in,” he said.

Several official meetings have taken place for this project, whereby the administration teams visited some of the Delhi-based public libraries and the one at Management Development Institute in Gurugram. “By visiting these libraries, we are trying to incorporate some of their best practices in our plan, such as having books on subjects of foreign languages, study material on higher education, and books on both fiction and non-fiction,” said Singh, adding that the place will also have an employment desk, where students can inquire about the existing vacancies in government or private sectors and public sector undertakings (PSUs).

To give it a modern look, the place is likely to have an eating area. Singh said that the plan is to make the library functional round the clock, provided that there is sufficient security facility. “But for the initial three months, it will be operational from 9am to 7pm,” he said.