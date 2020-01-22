Divisional Commissioner pushes for cashless transactions in revenue department

gurugram

Updated: Jan 22, 2020 23:13 IST

In a bid to promote cashless transactions, Ashok Sangwan, the divisional commissioner, Gurugram, on Wednesday directed the sub-divisional magistrate and the tehsildar to charge fees on revenue-related documents through point-of-sale (POS) machines instead of cash transactions.

Sangwan said that the challan generated through POS machines should be submitted to the treasury on the same day. This would also help in keeping a check on the amount of fees collected and the total amount deposited thereafter to the state treasury, he said.

In a statement released by the district administration, Sangwan inquired about the token system for the registration of land deeds and other documents.

Earlier, streamlining the online procedure for registration of land deeds and documents, the revenue and disaster management department had put a cap on the number of tokens to be issued in a day, prohibiting third-party interference from deed writers, advocates, property consultants, agents, etc. In a day, only 60-64 tokens can be issued for land or plot registration. Officials informed the commissioner that of the 1,057 tokens issued in January, 826 registrations took place. Sangwan said that those visiting government offices for land and plot registration should mandatorily submit their PAN Card.

Inspecting the SDM office, tehsil department, the Antoyodya Saral Centre and the record room, Sangwan directed the officials to publicly display the time limit assigned for all government services meant to be provided under the Right to Service Act along with assigned fees to be deposited.