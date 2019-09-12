Domestic help, 19, jumps to her death from Gurugram condo

gurugram

Sep 12, 2019

A 19-year-old woman who worked as a domestic help jumped to her death from the 16th floor of M3M Merlin, a condominium in Sector 67, on Tuesday, the police said.

According to the police, the incident took place around 10.30pm, allegedly because her parents refused to let her marry a man of her choice. The police said she was being pressured by her parents to get married to another man from Rai Bareili.

The police said they have not recovered any suicide note from her possession or her room.

The woman, who lived Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh, was hired by the family of three, primarily to take care of their four-year-old child, and had been living with the family in their flat for the past 25 days.

The police said she spoke to her mother and brother around 8:30pm on Tuesday after cooking dinner and had gone to her room to rest.

Dinesh Kumar, station house officer, Sector 65 police station, said she had been upset with her family members for the last few days. Her brother, who lives in Sikanderpur and works in a restaurant, had called her around 8.30pm on Tuesday. “She was hired through a placement agency for Rs 10,000 a month. Her brother used to recharge the call balance on her mobile phone, and despite her repeated requests had not been recharging for the past 25 days, following which she was unable to make any outgoing calls,” he said.

Police said the deceased had fought with her brother, and had told his mother who had also spoken to her. She had allegedly threatened to not talk to them again.

Kumar said that around 10.30pm, when she did not come out of her room to serve dinner, the employer called for her. But when they did not get any response, one of the residents went to check her room and found her missing.

“The apartment’s main door was latched, and on checking from the kitchen balcony, found her on the ground floor in the shaft area. She immediately informed her husband and security staff. The police was also informed within a few minutes and a team from the police station was sent to the spot,” Kumar said.

The woman was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Police said the body was handed over to the family members after the post-mortem examination on Wednesday, and said the preliminary probe does not suggest the possibility of foul play. The woman fell from the internal balcony of the flat. Police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the code of the criminal procedure (CRPC).

Police teams have recorded the statement of the employer and family members.

Sep 12, 2019