Domestic help, her family arrested for robbing valuables worth ₹20 lakh

Updated: Jul 28, 2020 23:54 IST

The Faridabad Police arrested three members of a family, including a woman, from Sector 80 on charges of robbery. According to the police, the woman had allegedly posed as a domestic help and laced her employers’ food with sedatives at their house in Sector 9 in Faridabad and robbed them of valuables and cash worth ₹20 lakh on July 14, said the police.

The police said the gang was involved in several robberies in Delhi, Faridabad, Gurugram, Noida and Palwal and followed the same modus operandi. The police said the woman started working as a full-time household help of the family in May this year. The suspect had approached the family through another domestic help and planned to rob them in connivance with her husband and her son.

Inderjeet Singh, a resident of Sector 9, approached police on July 15 and complained that their domestic help had robbed them of jewellery worth ₹18 lakh and ₹1.20 lakh in cash, following which a case was registered, said the police.

The police said Singh is a businessman and lives with his wife, son and a daughter in a double-storey house. He was looking for a full-time domestic help and had called a number of people for reference. “We hired her in May and she worked well. Her responsibility was to cook and clean the house. On July 14, she served us dinner, after which we all fell unconscious,” said Singh.

When the family got up the next morning, they found all the doors and the cupboard open. When Singh went on to check on his children in another room, he found them lying unconscious. He rushed them to a private hospital, where doctors conducted tests and informed him that their food was laced with sedatives. However, they were out of danger. Like Singh, his wife also got up on her own and required no medical assistance, the police said.

Police commissioner OP Singh said that they formed investigation teams as soon as they received the complaint. We took the help of a cybercrime cell and put the suspect’s numbers on technical surveillance. “The woman had involved her son and husband in the incident. As soon as the family fell unconscious on the night of July 14, the suspect called them to Faridabad from Delhi. Together, they carried out the robbery,” he said.

The police also roped in secret informers, who told them that the suspects had changed three locations within four days after robbing the family and would be visiting Pahladpur in Sector 80 on Monday. The police surrounded the area and arrested all three of them. “ We have recovered all the jewellery and ₹50,000 from their possession. The remaining money is yet to be recovered,” said Singh.

The suspects were identified as Anjali Kumar, Vijay Kumar and Rajesh Kumar of Odisha, who lived in a rented accommodation Sangam Vihar in Delhi. The police said they would start an awareness drive to get verification of tenants and servants done to avoid any untoward incidents.