Driver arrested for ramming car into pedestrians

gurugram

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 02:48 IST

The police on Friday night arrested a man after the car he was driving rammed into a five-year-old girl and her mother near a liquor vend in Silokhera Market close to South City-1. The girl died on the spot, while her mother is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Sector 51. She was declared unfit to give a statement. The car driver was allegedly inebriated.

The police said at least two other persons were injured in the collision and were rushed to Civil Hospital for treatment. They are said to be stable.

The girl’s father, Tinku Pahan, a construction worker, said that he was purchasing groceries with his wife and daughter when the incident took place around 3pm.

“My wife and daughter were walking a little ahead of me when a black Skoda car hit them. My daughter was killed on the spot. The car was being driven at a high speed. The driver seemed inebriated. A crowd gathered and caught hold of him,” he stated in the complaint.

A police officer privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said that the driver was arrested and his medical examination was conducted on Friday.

As per the details of his medical examination mentioned in the FIR, he was inebriated.

On Friday, eyewitnesses had said that the car had hit the girl and the mother before hitting a cart seller. Another cart, where two persons were purchasing cosmetics, was hit due to the impact, leading to two more persons being injured.

A case was registered against the man under sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act at Sector 40 police station late Friday night, the police said.

First Published: Sep 15, 2019 02:47 IST