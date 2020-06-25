e-paper
Home / Gurugram / DTCP employee tests positive for Covid-19

DTCP employee tests positive for Covid-19

gurugram Updated: Jun 25, 2020 23:53 IST
An employee of the department of town & country planning (DTCP) who worked at the Sector 14 office of the department tested positive for coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Thursday, three days after a Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) employee, who worked in the same building complex, tested positive for the infection.

Following the DTCP employee testing positive— which is the first Covid-19 case to be reported in the Gurugram wing of the department—senior town planner Ravi Sihag issued directions to all the employees, who came in contact with the affected person, to get tested for the virus.

As per DTCP officials, the employee who has tested positive was not feeling well for the last few days and had influenza-like symptoms. “His test report came positive on Thursday, and he brought the matter to the notice of senior officials after which directions were issued to other employees to get tested,” an official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said.

After two cases were reported within four days from the Sector 14 building complex—which also serves as the headquarters for HSVP—the authority on Thursday requested the police department to deploy few personnel at the entrance of the complex to ensure all visitors follow social distancing norms. An HSVP staffer, who worked with the land acquisition division in the Sector 14 complex, was found Covid-19 positive on Monday.

Bharat Bhushan Gogia, estate officer 1, HSVP (Gurugram), said in view of the large number of visitors coming to the single window office, the authority has asked the police to deploy a few personnel to ensure social distancing. “A large number of people visit this office and it was observed that social distancing was not being observed effectively. So we have decided to enforce social distancing rules strictly to prevent the spread of Covid-19,” he said.

The HSVP and DTCP officials have also deployed security guards, who are equipped with thermal scanners, at the main entrances of their respective offices to check the body temperature of all visitors and employees. “We are also getting the entire building complex sanitised to ensure there is no spread of the virus,” said Jitender Yadav, administrator, HSVP.

