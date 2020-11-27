e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 27, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Gurugram / DTCP, GMDA to remove encroachments from sector roads, green belts

DTCP, GMDA to remove encroachments from sector roads, green belts

gurugram Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 23:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

The enforcement wing of the department of town and country planning (DTCP) and Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) will be conducting a survey of all the major sector roads and other main roads in the city to identify encroachments of footpaths and green belts. Officials said that a large-scale anti-encroachment drive will be carried out from the second week of December.

RS Bhath, district town planner (enforcement), said that a survey will be conducted from next week onwards of all the major roads in the city, particularly the sector roads under the GMDA and the main roads in private colonies to identify all the encroachments of pedestrian footpaths and green belts in the city.

“A number of complaints have been received regarding the encroachment of main sector roads and the green belts. Vendors are often found to be operating on footpaths or on green belts. Some business owners use these areas for parking, which is against the law,” he said.

Earlier this week, DTCP had taken action in DLF Phase-2, where it demolished 10 commercial establishments operating without permission on private plots. Officials said that such illegal shops were involved in encroaching the roads and green belts.

Bhath also said that after removing encroachments, the green belts will be revived and properly fenced. “Special focus will be given to roads such as the road from Palam Vihar to Old Delhi Road, MG Road, Old Delhi Road, roads in DLF colonies, Sector 31, road from City Centre to Subash Chowk and the adjoining areas,” he said.

KC Sharma, senior GMDA official, said that the encroachment along the sector roads will be cleared after conducting the survey. “The focus is to clear the roads and ensure that green belts are restored.

Sharma also said directions have been issued to the contractor building a flyover and an underpass at Atul Kataria Chowk to repair the service roads in the area that are troubling the commuters. “I will write to the agency concerned, requesting them to repair the roads at the earliest,” he said.The GMDA will take action if the roads around Atul Kataria Chowk are not repaired, said Sharma.

top news
Riding tractor trolleys, farmers from 4 states to join protest in Delhi
Riding tractor trolleys, farmers from 4 states to join protest in Delhi
IndiGo asks passengers to carry RT-PCR report to fly to Maharashtra
IndiGo asks passengers to carry RT-PCR report to fly to Maharashtra
First Covid-19 case reported in Wuhan, doesn’t mean virus originated here: China
First Covid-19 case reported in Wuhan, doesn’t mean virus originated here: China
US announces reward of up to USD 5 million for information about 26/11 mastermind
US announces reward of up to USD 5 million for information about 26/11 mastermind
Rahul Gandhi seeks opinion from Bengal leaders on alliance with Left against TMC, BJP
Rahul Gandhi seeks opinion from Bengal leaders on alliance with Left against TMC, BJP
India’s economy contracts by 7.5%, enters ‘technical recession’
India’s economy contracts by 7.5%, enters ‘technical recession’
Nitin Gadkari roasted officials at NHA event. He explains why he got ‘annoyed’
Nitin Gadkari roasted officials at NHA event. He explains why he got ‘annoyed’
‘Retire or quit’: Nitin Gadkari on publicly reprimanding officials #HTLS2020
‘Retire or quit’: Nitin Gadkari on publicly reprimanding officials #HTLS2020
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers Protest LIVEMiG-29K aircraftFarmers’ protestIndia vs Australia Live ScoreDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In