DTCP issues notice to hospital in Cyber Hub for operating without permits

gurugram Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 23:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

The department of town and country planning (DTCP) has issued a notice to the World Laparoscopy Hospital located at the Cyber Hub for operating the facility without obtaining a no-objection certificate(NOC) from the fire department and an occupancy certificate(OC) for the revised building plan.

The department on Tuesday wrote to the Municipal Corporation Gurugram(MCG) to initiate action against the hospital for violating norms. DTCP officials said that the action was taken after a formal complaint was lodged on social media regarding this issue.

RS Bhath, district town planner, enforcement, said that an inspection of the premises was conducted and the hospital management was asked to produce both the fire NOC as well as the revised building plan of the building. “Neither the fire NOC was presented to the department nor the revised OC was submitted. As such, we have decided to write to the MCG to initiate action in this regard as operating a hospital without required permissions could pose threat to the safety of patients,” said Bhath.

As the site for which the change of land use (CLU) was granted by the department falls in the jurisdiction of MCG, the department has written to the corporation to initiate necessary action.

An official of the World Laparoscopy Hospital, on condition of anonymity, said that they have obtained the OC for the building. “We have also applied for an NOC from the fire department and the matter is under process,” he said.

Meanwhile, in a related development, the team of the enforcement department also demolished six illegal shops in Sector 3, which had come up without any permission. “These shops were unauthorised and demolished. More such action will be taken in the coming weeks,” said Ashish Sharma, assistant town planner, who was part of team.

