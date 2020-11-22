DTCP stops development of a realty project in Farrukhnagar for violating rules

gurugram

Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 23:30 IST

The department of town and country planning (DTCP) has put a hold on the approval of the building plan and the issuance no-objection certificate and other permissions to a real estate project in Farrukhnagar for allegedly selling more residential units than permitted.

Officials said as per DTCP rules, developers must sell 15% of the plots after receiving the completion certificate. This ensures availability of proper infrastructure. However, Sabyasachi Developers, the company in question, has already sold all plots, which is in contravention of rules, stated a notice issued by DTCP on Friday.

The notice issued by the department states that, as per the terms and conditions of the licence agreement, it was clearly mentioned that 15% of the saleable area in the layout plan was to be issued along with the licence and revenue details. This is to be freezed due to mortgage deed having been registered in the revenue record against bank guarantee given by the developer. The area to be freezed shall be allowed to be sold only after de-mortgage of the land as shown in the land schedule.

RS Bhath, district town planner, said that after receiving complaints in the matter, the project site was inspected and it was found that all the plots, which were freezed/mortgaged, have been sold in the form of agreements and receipt of payments. “An executive of the developer also informed them on query that only one plot in the colony was available and that too in resale,” said Bhath.

Taking cognisance of the violations, the DTCP officials decided to put a hold on all development in the project. “We have put on hold all development in the project. Permission for building plan sanctions, NOC for transfer and sale, and other such things have been stopped till the developer explains the situation within the next seven days,” said Bhath.

DTCP officials said that reason developers of plotted colonies under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) have been asked to reserve 15% plots till the project is completed is to ensure that all infrastructure and services are laid out as per the plan. “We don’t want a situation where the developer sells all plots and leave without developing the necessary infrastructure and services,” said Bhath.

Manoj Dubey, an official of the developer, said that they have followed all the licence norms and sold only those number of plots which are legally allowed. “We have not committed any violation. Only the permitted number of plots have been sold,” he said.

In a related development, the enforcement wing officials said that they would be again visiting DLF Phase-2 area to conduct an inspection of the areas where the encroachments were removed last week. Officials said that there were complaints that despite the removal of dhabas and other commercial establishments from residential plots, the violators were again trying to resume operations.

“An inspection would be carried out within the next two days and criminal action would be initiated against violators if they repeat the offence,” said Bhath. The department also said that they have decided to hold sudden inspections in areas where unauthorised colonies were coming up to ensure construction activities don’t resume.