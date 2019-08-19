DTCP to focus on construction of 24-metre roads in new sectors of Gurugram

gurugram

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 10:33 IST

The department of town and country planning (DTCP) has decided to give a renewed push to the construction and completion of 24-metre roads in developing sectors of the city (58 to 115), which have remained incomplete, causing problems to the thousands of residents who have shifted in these areas.The decision came after several complaints were lodged by the residents of the new sectors, who were facing problems due to the lack of internal sector roads that have not been constructed by the developers.

Officials said that both the planning and enforcement wing of the department will work out a plan in the next 10 days, said officials. This matter has also been raised in monthly review meetings chaired by KM Pandurang, director, DTCP, who asked the officials to expedite the construction of these roads.

Sudhir Chauhan, senior town planner, Gurugram, said that the matter of 24-metre roads had been reviewed and it had been decided that the planning wing would get details of the areas where land is owned by the developer but the roads have not been constructed. “In cases where the land is not available with the builder, we will reach out to the landowner and try to settle the issue,” he said.

The enforcement wing of the DTCP has been asked to identify those pockets of land or roads which have been encroached upon. “There are stretches of road or land where the roads have to be constructed but all of it has been encroached upon. The enforcement wing will identify these areas and remove all obstacles,” Chauhan aid.

It may be noted that the onus of building 24-metre internal sector roads lies with the developers, who had to buy the land and build these roads inside and outside their residential complexes. Almost 80% of these roads have not been constructed by the developers mostly because land prices have gone up in the area, say local residents.

RS Bhath, district town planner, Gururgam, when asked about the matter, said that they have resolved the issue of 24-metre roads on an individual basis. “We will now develop a comprehensive plan to ensure these roads are constructed on priority,” he said.

