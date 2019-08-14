DTCP to invite online bids for grant of commercial licenses for left over land pockets

gurugram

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 11:32 IST

Land owners in the city and other parts of the state, who have undeveloped or unlicenced plots in urban residential sectors, can now bid online to get licence to develop commercial projects under the Leftover Pocket Policy, 2013, of the state government. To ensure that the licences are granted in a transparent manner, the department of town and country planning (DTCP) will hold open bids instead of on a first-come-first-serve basis.

The leftover land pockets are areas that were not included in plotted sectors, and thus could not be developed, or remained ineligible for housing complexes because of their size.

As per the notification issued by the DTCP on July 31, land owners across Haryana can apply for licences to set up shopping malls, shopping complexes and offices in sectors where the net planned area is available for developing a commercial space. Under the Leftover Land Policy, only 3.5% of net planned area in a residential colony can be developed for commercial purposes.

Urban pockets where licences can be sought include, Gurugram, Manesar Urban Complex, Dharuhera, Faridabad, Palwal, Ambala, Naraingarh, Karnal, Panchkula Township, Panchkula Extension, MDC, Pinjore-Kalka Urban Complex, Kurukshetra, Bahadurgarh, Panipat, Sonipat, Hisar, Hansi, Bhiwani and Tohana.

In Gurugram, landowners whose plots meets the criteria can apply for a licence in sectors 1, 2, 4, 5, 6, 7, 9, 9-A, 10, 10-A, 12-A, 13, 14, 17,21, 22, 23, 23-A, 24, 25, 26-A, 27, 31, 39, 40, 41, 43, 45, 46, 54, 55, 56 and 57.

The applications can be submitted to the department till September 30.

Senior town planner Sudhir Chauhan said the department has made it easier for people to apply for a licence and they can submit applications and bid online. “This will ensure that everyone gets a fair chance to get change of land use (CLU) permissions for setting up a commercial project,” he said.

In developed sectors, where all services are functional, the criteria for setting up a commercial colony is 0.2 acres, he said.

First Published: Aug 14, 2019 11:32 IST