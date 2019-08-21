DTCP to seek help of police to check illegal construction

gurugram

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 06:52 IST

To check the rampant illegal constructions across the city and prevent the misuse of residential areas by commercial entities, particularly guest houses, the department of town and country planning (DTCP) has now reached out to the city police. The department has sought details of guest houses that are being operated in residential areas of the city in the respective jurisdictions of the police stations.

Sudhir Chauhan, senior town planner, said that they have requested the police department to share information of paying guest houses and hostels being run in various sectors of the city. “Earlier, a survey was conducted by our own teams. However, it could not be carried out across the city due to the paucity of staff. We are now seeking the help of the police department as it has a wider reach and is able to maintain relevant information about paying guest accommodations and hostels operating in the respective jurisdictions of the police stations. We are trying to ensure that action is taken against all violators,” he said, adding that they are also in the process of roping in a private agency. However, it might take some more time.

DTCP officials also said that they are thinking about conducting a sensitisation programme for the cops to make them aware about the violations under the Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Areas Act, 1975 and the Punjab Scheduled Roads and Controlled Areas Restriction of Unregulated Development Act, 1963, both of which deal with the development and control of urban areas. “There is a lack of awareness about how the acts have given a police officer the power to arrest any person, who violates these rules. It also provides for sharing information regarding violations,” said Arvind Sharma, assistant district attorney, DTCP.

Another important objective of the department to work with the police is to ensure that those booked as a result of the FIRs registered on the behest of the DTCP are convicted. “There are around 35 FIRs that have been registered against encroachers, violators and others. We will assist in the investigation,” said Sharma.

The city police, meanwhile, said that they are yet to receive a proposal in this regard. “We will examine the proposal and look at its feasibility. Only then, we will take a call on the matter,” said Gurugram police commissioner Muhammad Akil.

First Published: Aug 21, 2019 06:52 IST