Engineer duped of Rs. 4.2 lakh on pretext of upgrading SIM in Gurugram

gurugram

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 03:52 IST

An unidentified person was booked on Thursday for allegedly posing as an employee of a telecom company and duping a man of Rs. 4.2 lakh on the pretext of upgrading his cellphone’s SIM card from 3G to 4G in Laxman Vihar, Sector 3A.

According to the police, the victim is a resident of Laxman Vihar and works as a junior engineer with Haryana Police House Corporation, Rewari.

The incident took place in April when the victim received a phone call from an unidentified person enquiring about his SIM card.

“The man told me that I have a 3G SIM card and if I wished to continue using it, I will have to upgrade it to 4G,” the victim stated in the first information report (FIR). He added that the accused person allegedly asked him to send a text message to a number and took number for his other cellphone as well.

“After sending the text message, my SIM card stopped working. The following day, I received a call on my other number. The man enquired regarding the upgrade of my SIM card and I said that it was not working. He asked if my number was linked to my bank account. When I said that it was, he told me to send the code written on the backside of my ATM card on my own number,” the victim stated in the FIR. He added that later on when he checked the balance in his bank account he noted that allegedly Rs. 4.2 lakh had been withdrawn without his knowledge.

A police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said, “After receiving the complaint from the cyber crime police station, we registered a case. No suspects have been arrested as yet. The police are investigating the case.”

A case was registered against the unidentified suspects under sections 379 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 9A police station on Thursday.

First Published: Aug 24, 2019 03:52 IST