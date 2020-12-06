Faridabad Police introduces family officers to reach out to public

gurugram

Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 23:24 IST

In order to bridge the gap between the police and the public, the Faridabad Police has introduced “family police officers” to interact with residents. This community outreach programme launched by OP Singh, commissioner of police, Faridabad, last week, aims not only to enhance the visibility of the police force but also bring them closer to the public, said officials.

As a part of this programme, the police will deploy beat officers for families in residential areas with whom they will interact regularly. These officers will act as facilitators for the people for all police-related services and will also act as strategic consultants on personal safety issues, said the police.

Singh said that these officers will serve as a bridge between the police and the public. Most of families in India have their own doctors, shopkeepers, charter accountants, grocers and so on. “They enjoy a certain level of trust and comfort with families. Likewise, these beat officers will provide support to families by acting as facilitators for police services and as consultants on personal safety matters,” he said.

According to police, there are 24 police stations, 30 police posts in Faridabad with a total strength of 4,200 officers. Each residential area will have nearly 22 beat officers, including constables, head constables, sub-inspectors and others. The teams would patrol their jurisdiction and be in touch with residents, students, shopkeepers and senior citizens of their respective beat areas.

“We will draw upon the strength of all the 24 police stations and 30 police posts in the district. Beat officers will work on three shifts and remain accessible to residents round the clock. The idea is to take policing out of police stations and make it accessible to residents,” Singh said, adding that 1,500 police personnel have already started patrolling the streets.

Singh also said they are utilising the skills of the new recruits as they are well-educated. There are 687 beat officers deployed across the city who are regularly in touch with the families.

Until third week of November, 687 beat officers visited 68,735 families, home-delivered 3,209 copies of challans and FIRs to the complainants, helped 4,297 people with different kinds of police verifications and solved 15,938 issues of residents. They have also held 6,022 street meetings, which were attended by 1,18,220 people. During these meetings, the police urged people to maintain caution in the cyber space, be aware of cyber frauds, fact-check rumours and take pride in being a lawful citizen.

Functions of the family police officer

The police officers introduce themselves to families and ask them to contact them for any safety-related issues or documentation-related services they need from their police stations. They utilise these interactive opportunities to make families aware about Covid-appropriate behaviour, cyber security, and ask them to keep a watch on suspicious elements and activities in the neighbourhood. “We must have a holistic approach towards safety. It is as much about the protectors as it is about those who are being protected. The two sides need to work in tandem to achieve the optimum level of safety,” said commissioner Singh.

Besides comforting families with their visits, calls, help and accessibility, they also liaise with residents’ welfare associations for necessary safety measures, such as installing CCTV cameras, hiring security guards and resolving petty disputes locally. They also keep a check on the activities of previous offenders released on bail and nuisance creators living in or frequenting their beat areas.

According to the police, this initiative has given the new recruits an opportunity to be recognised for their good work. As beat officers, they are also learning valuable skills, such as dealing with the public, communication and problem-solving abilities and internalising traits like empathy, accountability and efficiency .

Singh said no extra manpower or budgetary allocation was used for this initiative. “In government, you stand a greater chance of success if you can somehow make do with the available budget and manpower. You need to focus on the task, follow-up diligently, get regular feedback and make realtime course correction if necessary,” he said.