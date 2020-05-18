e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 17, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Gurugram / Faulty FASTags will lead to double toll at Kherki-Daula plaza

Faulty FASTags will lead to double toll at Kherki-Daula plaza

gurugram Updated: May 18, 2020 00:07 IST
Rohit David
Rohit David
Hindustantimes
         

The ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH) on Friday stated that a vehicle without a FASTag or with a damaged one will be charged double the normal toll amount as a penalty at the Kherki-Daula toll plaza. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI)also started charging commuters with faulty FASTags from May 15—the day the notification came out.

The gazette notification read, “Provided further that user of the vehicle not fitted with FASTag or vehicle without valid, functional FASTag entering into FASTag lane of the Fee plazas shall pay a fee equivalent to two times of the fee applicable to that category of vehicles (sic)”.

NHAI officials said that they are targeting commuters who do not have FASTags but often enter FASTag lanes and end up paying double the toll as a penalty.

Ashok Sharma, project director, NHAI Gurugram said, “We have started implementing the notification to charge double penalty from commuters with an invalid tag or inadequate balance and entering FASTag lanes as per the gazette notification. We are also targeting those who still use cash lanes and have not obtained FASTags yet, persuading them to obtain the same at the earliest.”

Officials of the Delhi-Gurgaon expressway concessionaire Millennium City Expressway Private Limited (MCEPL) said, on an average, NHAI collects ₹2 lakh in penalty daily at the Kherki Daula toll plaza.

NHAI has directed the toll officials to collect double the normal toll charges if any commuter is found entering a FASTag lane without a tag or with a faulty tag.

Anish John, systems manager, MCEPL, said, “We are collecting a double penalty since December when the FASTag system was started at the Kherki-Daula toll plaza. This time MoRTH has made it mandatory for the toll officials to collect double the penalty from even those who have a FASTag, but a faulty one.”

Every time commuters cross a FASTag lane without a valid or non-functional tag, they have to pay double the toll amount of ₹130 at the Kherki Daula toll plaza. This eventually wastes a lot of time for the drivers of vehicles standing in the queue and increases their waiting time.

Rajendra Bhati, project head, Kherki Daula toll plaza, said, “If a commuter’s FASTag account falls short of the required toll charges, they will be blacklisted. Such people will have to pay a penalty.”

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Delhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In