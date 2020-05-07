Five of ambulance driver’s family among 13 new Covid-19 cases, total count reaches 117

gurugram

Updated: May 07, 2020 23:44 IST

A vegetable trader from Khandsa Mandi and five family members of an ambulance driver were among the thirteen cases that tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday. Two neighbours of a man who had allegedly killed himself in Rajeev Nagar after his wife was found positive for the infection, were also among the new Covid-19 positive cases.

With the new cases, the total count of persons infected with the deadly coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the district reached 117 on Thursday. Out of this, at least 51 persons have recovered and discharged from various city hospitals. With 117 cases, Gurugram currently has the highest number of cases in Haryana.

“Five family members of a Covid-19 positive patient, who works an ambulance driver in Delhi, have tested positive. They are residents of Jyoti Park area. A security guard and a nurse from the Sector 10 Civil Hospital have also tested positive for coronavirus,” said Dr Jaswant Singh Punia, chief medical officer, Gurugram.

“Two people in Rajeev Nagar, who are neighbours of the man who killed himself on April 27 have also contracted the virus,” he said. The man had allegedly killed himself, hours after his wife was confirmed Covid-19 positive. He later tested positive after the health department send his samples for RT-PCR testing. Three days later, his daughter-in-law also had tested positive for coronavirus.

A vegetable trader from Khandsa mandi, who had approached the health department for being tested, also confirmed Covid-19 positive. In the last three days, 20 cases from Khandsa mandi, a wholesale market for fruits and vegetables in Gurugram, have surfaced. This is so far, the highest number of cases recorded from a single locality in Gurugram.

Also, one case each from Sirhaul, Rajender Park and Jawahar Nagar tested positive on Thursday. “They all had links with positive cases detected in the last two weeks,” said Punia.

Intensifying its sample collection and testing, the health team also collected samples of volunteers who were engaged in the preparation and distribution of ration and cooked meals in different parts of the city. The sample collection drive collection was conducted at John Hall., Families of the volunteers arrived were screened at the drive.

On Thursday, at least 300 samples were collected from different containment zones and other areas as a part of targeted sampling and contact tracing, health officials said.